Baramulla Admin asks people to remove  encroachments from Govt land

Baramulla, Jan 17: The Baramulla district administration has given three days ultimatum for the removal of encroachment from the govt land beside the Roshni and Kahcharai land. The violators have been also directed to remove structures raised on the encroached land within the deadline.
“In case the raised structures are not removed, the administration will initiate the process themselves and encroachers will have to bear the expenditure,” reads the notice issued by the Tehsildar Baramulla.
In Baramulla district, the authorities have identified 353533 kanal and 9 marla state land being encroached over the years with majority of the land having been used in constructing residential houses besides other structures.
In Baramulla town alone, major structures which include residential houses and commercial structures have been raised on the state land. Even at various places residential colonies have come up on the state land. The deadline has created panic in the town and scores of people are clueless about their fate.
“I have constructed four decades back my house on state land. After so many decades where I will go? Why was I allowed to raise the structure?,” questioned an affected person.
The notice has been issued in the backdrop of state administration’s recent order asking all the revenue officers to ensure 100 percent removal of encroachment from state land including Roshni and kahcharai land by January end.