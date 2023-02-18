Baramulla Admin to organise snow festival at picturesque Mund Daji area of Rafiabad

Baramulla, Feb 18 : The Baramulla district administration is organising a snow festival at the picturesque Mund Daji area of Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.
The highlights of the festival will include some sports activity besides exploring the hidden treasure of the area. The festival is likely to bring the tourist spot in the limelight and it is bestowed with stunning natural surroundings while the green forests and emerald pastures are likely to capture the attention of visitors and highlight the region’s natural beauty.
An official of the Baramulla district administration said that the aim of the event is to explore the beauty of the area. He said the place has tremendous potential to emerge as one of the most attractive tourist destinations.
Mund Daji is located around 35 kms from the Baramulla district headquarter. The place is located around 8000 kilometres from sea level and has huge lush green pastures while a beautiful Hamal stream which has crystal clear water coming from Qazinag makes the area scenic and beautiful.
The locals here are upbeat over the event. They said that the event has the potential to make the arthe ea second most tourist attractive place after Gulmarg. “The area, if explored for tourism, will change the destiny of Rafiabad,” said Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Ladoo Ladoora. “The successive regimes have so far ignored this area despite having tremendous potential. Such activities will also engage unemployed youth which in turn will ensure economic independence of the local youth,” he added.
The Rafiabad area of Baramulla district has massive potential of emerging as another tourist place after Gulamarg and Pahalgam. The areas like Ketardaji, Ladoo Ladoora, Pahdoor, Brandob, Bosian, Vijtop, Gabwar, Kokerwan are among the beautiful natural areas. The area is bestowed with vast sprawling green meadows and snow capped peaks and visitors can enjoy the panoramic view of different shades of the area.
Meanwhile an official of the Baramulla district administration said that the snow festival will also include sports competition like snow cricket, snow volleyball and tug of war.