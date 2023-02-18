Baramulla Admin to organise snow festival at picturesque Mund Daji area of Rafiabad

The highlights of the festival will include some sports activity besides exploring the hidden treasure of the area. The festival is likely to bring the tourist spot in the limelight and it is bestowed with stunning natural surroundings while the green forests and emerald pastures are likely to capture the attention of visitors and highlight the region’s natural beauty.

An official of the Baramulla district administration said that the aim of the event is to explore the beauty of the area. He said the place has tremendous potential to emerge as one of the most attractive tourist destinations.