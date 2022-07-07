Baramulla Admin warns of strong action against poppy, cannabis cultivation
Baramulla: A meeting of the District Level Committee under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance was today held at District Police Lines Baramulla under the chairmanship of District Magistrate (DM) Baramulla, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar.
The meeting discussed various measures to eradicate drug abuse and trafficking of narcotics in the district.
On the occasion, the District Magistrate said that Monitoring of illicit cultivation of poppy or cannabis crops shall be made properly to the extent that no cultivation of the same shall be allowed in the district.
Dr Sehrish stressed that awareness programmes shall be conducted across the district especially in the regions known for illicit cultivation about the provision of NDPS Act and harmful effects of drugs.
She said that mapping of the vulnerable areas of the district is an important measure for effective checks on the trafficking and use of Narcotic substances.
Moreover, the District Magistrate also said that punitive action will be taken against the serial offenders.
SSP Baramulla on the occasion said that exchange of intelligence/information about trends of drug trafficking should be shared for greater success of the agenda of the committee. Chief Agriculture Officer Baramulla also suggested some important ways to stop the cultivation of the poppy crops.
The meeting also discussed assessing requirements of equipment for drug detection and submitting proposals for requisition of the same. It was given out in the meeting that the Committee shall monitor the progress of investigation in cases having the inter district implications.
Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Rayees Mohammad Bhat; Principal Government Medical College Baramulla, (Prof) Dr. Ruby Rashi; Chief Education Officer, GM Lone; Chief Medical Officer, Dr Bashir Ahmad Malik; Sub Divisional Magistrate, Gulmarg Sameer Jan; Sub Divisional Magistrate Pattan, Syed Faheem and All SDPOs besides other senior functionaries of the concerned departments were present on the occasion.