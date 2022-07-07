Baramulla Admin warns of strong action against poppy, cannabis cultivation

Baramulla: A meeting of the District Level Committee under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance was today held at District Police Lines Baramulla under the chairmanship of District Magistrate (DM) Baramulla, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar.

The meeting discussed various measures to eradicate drug abuse and trafficking of narcotics in the district.

On the occasion, the District Magistrate said that Monitoring of illicit cultivation of poppy or cannabis crops shall be made properly to the extent that no cultivation of the same shall be allowed in the district.