Baramulla Apni Party delegation meets Altaf Bukhari

According to a press release, the delegation included party leaders, senior workers, and senior citizens from the Baramulla district in north Kashmir. In addition to discussing specific party matters, the delegation members apprised Bukhari about pressing public issues that the local residents are facing.

One of the significant public issues emphasised by the delegation during the meeting was the deprivation of local residents of their right to mine Jhelum and its tributaries. The delegation expressed concerns that with the introduction of a new mining policy in Jammu and Kashmir, the interests of the locals, who have relied on mining for their livelihoods for centuries, have been adversely affected. They pointed out that the contracts for mining operations are now being awarded to non-local companies, placing the locals in a disadvantaged position. Bukhari listened to the delegation and provided them with the assurance that he would raise these crucial public issues with higher authorities, and would push for prompt resolutions of these matters.