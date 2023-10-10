Baramulla ARTO cracks whip on traffic violators

Sopore, Oct 10: Acting tough against traffic violators, a massive enforcement drive led by Assistant Regional Transport Officer Baramulla, Muazzam Ali, was today conducted at various locations in Baramulla during which 17 violators were issued show cause notices for suspension of driving licenses and registration certificates.
Meanwhile, 11 driving licenses of violators who had been served show cause notices in previous drives were suspended as well.
During the drive, a number of passenger vehicles which were found lacking on key parameters were warned for violating the traffic rules.
Moreover, the ARTO informed people about their duties towards observing traffic norms and road safety rules while travelling. He also urged people to drive carefully, avoid over speeding, use driving belts, avoid mobile phones during driving, and follow other traffic rules religiously.