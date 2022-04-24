Baramulla bags 3 National Panchayat Awards

Baramulla, Apr 23: In a marvellous moment, district Baramulla has once again brought laurels and bagged two national Panchayat awards in recognition of the best performance which has been performed by the PRIs at grass roots level for improving delivery of services and public goods.
According to Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar, district Baramulla has achieved Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP) under District Panchayat Category that has been given by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Govt of India.
"Similarly, Block Narwah under Block Panchayat Category has also won the award whereas Gram Panchayat Takiya Batpora of Block Kunzer has been conferred with the Child Friendly Gram Panchayat Award (CFGPA) by the Ministry", the DC informed.
He said that these awards shall be officially presented by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow on the occasion of National Panchayat Raj Divas 2022 being celebrated in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Elaborating the details, Assistant Commissioner Development Baramulla, Yar Ali Khan informed that the national awards have been conferred in recognition to the best performance achieved in different flagship programmes aimed to improve the basic services like Sanitation, Civic Services like Drinking water, Health, infrastructure, Natural Resource Management, upliftment of weaker sections under PMAY, NRLM, MGNREGA etc.
He added that Panchayat award for the Concerned Gram Panchayat was conferred owing to extreme endeavours of PRIs who worked tirelessly to achieve saturation in different indicators at grass roots level which include the objective of quality Education, Gender equality, Zero Hunger, Good health & wellbeing, poverty alleviation, providing of supplementary nutrition among other basic services.
Meanwhile, the DC has appreciated the concerned functionaries associated with the achievement and said that more needs to be done with zeal and dedication so that the district also shines in other fields.