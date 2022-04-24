Baramulla bags 3 National Panchayat Awards

According to Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar, district Baramulla has achieved Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP) under District Panchayat Category that has been given by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Govt of India.

"Similarly, Block Narwah under Block Panchayat Category has also won the award whereas Gram Panchayat Takiya Batpora of Block Kunzer has been conferred with the Child Friendly Gram Panchayat Award (CFGPA) by the Ministry", the DC informed.