Baramulla boy killed in leopard attack

Baramulla, Aug 8: A minor was killed after he was attacked by a leopard in the Khaietangan Wagoora area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.
The boy was identified as seven-year-old Ehsan Ahmad Shah.
The incident occurred on Monday evening when the minor stepped out of his home and was mauled by the leopard.
As news of the incident spread in the area, hundreds of locals rushed to the spot.
Though the boy was rescued in a critical condition, he succumbed soon after he was brought to Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla.
At GMC Baramulla, the relatives of the deceased boy were in shock, and women were seen beating their chests in grief.
The incident is the fourth of its kind across the Baramulla district in the past few months.
Earlier, three boys were killed in a similar attack by a leopard in the Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.