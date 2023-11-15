Baramulla Court issues show cause notice to Tehsildar in contempt petition

Baramulla, Nov 15: The Baramulla Court has demanded an explanation from the Tehsildar in response to a contempt petition filed by a property owner, accusing him of “wilful disobedience” and interfering on a construction site despite a court order.

The sub-judge Baramulla has directed the Tehsildar Baramulla to clarify his action, warning of potential legal consequences.

The court’s order restrained Tehsildar from interfering with an ongoing construction project. The petitioner, Imran Khan, represented by lawyer Zubair Showkat, alleged that the Tehsildar violated the court’s directives by trespassing on the property.

In response to the contempt petition, the court stated, “Whereas your alleged act committed in gross violation of court order is a matter of serious concern which amounts to wilful contempt of the court by misusing your power and position.” The court has called for an explanation from Tehsildar, asking him to justify his actions.

The order has been forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Baramulla, with a directive to submit any permission orders or any intimation given regarding their visit to the disputed land.