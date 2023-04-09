Baramulla DIARY | Palhalan residents demand appointment of x-ray technician

The aggravated residents said that in past the authorities would through an internal arrangement send an x-ray technician for few days in a week. However, the practice has been stopped leaving the local patients high and dry.

“For x-ray we have to move to either Sopore, Baramulla or Pattan,” said Bakhti Begum, a local resident. “The authorities need to look into the issue and ensure that people of the area do not suffer,” she added. The locals said that the functioning of the x-ray plant will be of great step in making the rural Heath better. “The x-ray plant if not made functional will deteriorate with each passing day. The authorities have spend lakhs of rupees on it. However, it has not yielded any benefit to the people of the area,” said a local resident.