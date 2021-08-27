Baramulla family struggles to restore its water connection

The family is of late Member of Parliament, Sheikh Akbar, a towering personality of Baramulla town.

While sharing his ordeal, a family member Sheikh Imtiyaz said that their water connection was disconnected after the ‘Government Transport Yard Bridge’ was damaged in the 2014 flash floods and authorities decided to dismantle the bridge so that a new bridge could be constructed.

The water pipeline was passing over this bridge.

“The new bridge has been constructed but our water connection has not been restored. I have been visiting the concerned department for the past several years, but no one is interested in redressing the issue,” Imtiyaz said.

He said that in absence of tap water, the family was facing a lot of issues.

“My house is located in the heart of the town. However, depriving us of drinking water facilities just because the department of Jal Shakti is failing to lay a pipeline of a few meters is injustice to our family,” he said.

Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department Baramulla, Javed Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that he had no idea of the case as he recently assumed the additional charge.

However, he assured that he would look into the matter.

“I will meet the family and if they are facing any issue, I will resolve it on a priority basis,” he said.