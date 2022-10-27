Baramulla gunfight day 2: Local terrorist captured alive, foreign terrorist escapes in injured condition, police say

Srinagar, October 27: One Lashkar-i-Toiba terrorist was caught alive during a gunfight while as another foreign terrorist is still at large in injured condition in Sultanpora forest area of Sheeri Chandoosa in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.
News agency GNS quoted Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar saying that on second day of operation, one local LeT terrorist identified as Nisar Ahmad Bhat son of Mohd Akbar Bhat resident of Shrakwaea Kreeri was caught alive while as foreign terrorist Usman Bhai is still at large in injured condition.
Usman had managed to escape from an encounter in which Yousuf Kantroo along with two more terrorists were killed in Malwah area of Baramulla, the top cop said.
Yesterday's gunfight broke out in Sultanpura forests. In initial of fire armyman sustained bullet wound and died today.
Due to dense vegetation, operation was halted for night yesterday, resumed this morning with first light.