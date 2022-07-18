Baramulla Municipal Council develops on-street car parking

Baramulla: The Baramulla Municipal Council has developed on-street car parking in the town to provide partial relief to the people in the absence of off-street car parking.
The decision has been taken after the Baramulla administration could not identify the much needed land for the car parking in the town.
The Municipal council authorities identified a stretch of land on one side of the Srinagar-Baramulla highway from woman’s college Baramulla to public school, where paid car parking will be started.
The initiative as per MC authorities is likely to give partial respite from the growing unplanned car parking mess in the town. “The on-street car parking is a temporary measure till off-street car parking is developed,” said an official of Municipal Council Baramulla.
The local residents have hailed the decision of the Municipal Council Baramulla. They have however expressed surprise over authorities failure to develop off-street car-parking, a demand unrealised yet.
“The car-parking issue is one of the major issue in the town,” said Muhammad Ashraf, a civil society member of Baramulla town. “The issue needed to be addressed by identifying the land within the municipal limits,” added Ashraf.
The Baramulla district administration of-late has identified several places for the car-parking lot. However, after initial forward movement, the proposal could not be finalised, resulting in disappointment to people of the town.
As per officials, Baramulla district administration in last year allotted Rs 40 lakh to the municipal council Baramulla for the construction of car-parking on modern lines at Noor-ul-Huda market Baramulla, where around four kanal land is available.
However, the proposal was put in abeyance, reason known to administration. Besides, earlier, the authorities here identified land at least at four places, however, much to the disappointment of the people nothing materialised.
The fresh initiative of on-street car parking has given hope to the administration that it will solve the car-parking issue to large extent.
The president Municipal council Baramulla, Tawseef Raina, while expressing his delight over the initiative said that it will be a paid on-street car-parking and is likely to ease the problem of carp-parking issue.
“It will be a paid car-parking. Each vehicle will be charged hourly,” said Tawseef Raina. “Several vehicles will be accommodated in this designated on-street car parking slot,” added Raina.
Raina said the municipal council Baramulla is taking slew of other measures to make the town vibrant and attractive. He said on-street car parking is one among them.