Baramulla Municipal Council develops on-street car parking

Baramulla: The Baramulla Municipal Council has developed on-street car parking in the town to provide partial relief to the people in the absence of off-street car parking.

The decision has been taken after the Baramulla administration could not identify the much needed land for the car parking in the town.

The Municipal council authorities identified a stretch of land on one side of the Srinagar-Baramulla highway from woman’s college Baramulla to public school, where paid car parking will be started.

The initiative as per MC authorities is likely to give partial respite from the growing unplanned car parking mess in the town. “The on-street car parking is a temporary measure till off-street car parking is developed,” said an official of Municipal Council Baramulla.

The local residents have hailed the decision of the Municipal Council Baramulla. They have however expressed surprise over authorities failure to develop off-street car-parking, a demand unrealised yet.