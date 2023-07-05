Baramulla Police bust prostitution racket 6 persons including 2 women arrested

Baramulla, July 5 : The Baramulla Police busted a prostitution racket operating in the town and arrested six persons including two women.
A police spokesperson while sharing details of the incident said that based on reliable information, a police party led by Inspector Vilayat Hussain, Station House Officer (SHO) Baramulla, carried out the operation under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Altaf Ahmad.
He said the racket, being run in a rented house near the Bus Stand in Baramulla, involved several individuals engaged in immoral activities. Police officials identified the mastermind behind the racket as Lateef Ahmad Chechi, a resident of Malangam, Bandipora.
The other arrested persons have been identified as Altaf Ahmad Dar, resident of Kralhar, Baramulla, Khurshid Ahmad Chechi, resident of Malangam, Bandipora, and Manzoor Ahmad Khan, of Qazi Hamam Baramulla. In addition, two female sex workers, whose names are being withheld, were also detained.
In this connection, a case vide FIR no, 136 of 2023 under sections 3, 4, and 8 of the Illicit Trafficking Prevention Act has been registered at the police station Baramulla.
The police spokesperson said that the incident serves as a reminder for all citizens to exercise caution and conduct thorough tenant verifications before renting out their houses, rooms, or shops.
"Such preventive measures play a crucial role in curbing illegal activities and ensuring the safety and security of communities," he said.