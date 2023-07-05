Baramulla Police bust prostitution racket 6 persons including 2 women arrested

A police spokesperson while sharing details of the incident said that based on reliable information, a police party led by Inspector Vilayat Hussain, Station House Officer (SHO) Baramulla, carried out the operation under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Altaf Ahmad.

He said the racket, being run in a rented house near the Bus Stand in Baramulla, involved several individuals engaged in immoral activities. Police officials identified the mastermind behind the racket as Lateef Ahmad Chechi, a resident of Malangam, Bandipora.