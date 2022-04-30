Baramulla registers 96% grievance redressal percentage

Baramulla, Apr 29: With the focus on the quality disposal of public grievances, the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar chaired a meeting of concerned officers at Dak Banglow here to take stock of redressal of public grievances.
On the occasion, a comprehensive discussion on the subject was held wherein DC stressed upon the concerned officers to ensure timely and quality disposal of public grievances. He said that an effective and quality grievance redressal mechanism is the cornerstone of a welfare administration.
On the occasion, the chair was informed that about 6204 online grievances pertaining to various departments were registered among which 5976 grievances have been addressed well within the stipulated time frame with a disposal percentage of 96 percent whereas the remaining are in different phases of execution.
DC further added that the administration is working with utmost zeal and dedication toward addressing the issues of people in a convenient and hassle-free manner. He directed the concerned officers to ensure all the registered grievances reach their logical conclusion within the stipulated time frame.
Additional District Development Commissioner Aijaz Abdullah Saraf, Principal Government Medical College Baramulla (Prof) Dr.Ruby Reshi, SDM Gulmarg Sameer Jan, CEO GM Lone ,heads of various departments, district and sectoral officers among other concerned functionaries attended the meeting.