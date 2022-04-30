Baramulla registers 96% grievance redressal percentage

Baramulla, Apr 29: With the focus on the quality disposal of public grievances, the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar chaired a meeting of concerned officers at Dak Banglow here to take stock of redressal of public grievances.

On the occasion, a comprehensive discussion on the subject was held wherein DC stressed upon the concerned officers to ensure timely and quality disposal of public grievances. He said that an effective and quality grievance redressal mechanism is the cornerstone of a welfare administration.