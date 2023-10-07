Baramulla residents demand road repair at Sangrama flyover construction site

The locals here said that ever since the executing agency carried out widening of the road besides starting construction on the flyover at Sangrama, Sopore, the road near the flyover through which traffic from Srinagar and Baramulla is diverted towards Sopore is in shambles, causing immense hardships to both commuters and the locals here.

Farooq Ahmad, a local said that the dust emanating from the road has turned the life of people hell and led to severe respiratory problems among them.

He said that a commuter can pass by the road only wearing a facemask while the locals residing close to the road have to shut the window panes of their houses at all time to escape from the dust.