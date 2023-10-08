Baramulla residents demand road repair at Sangrama flyover construction site

Baramulla, Oct 8: The commuters and residents of north Kashmir's Baramulla district urged the Baramulla district administration to direct the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Project Beacon authorities to macadamise the road at the construction site of the under-construction flyover at Sangrama, Sopore.
The locals here said that ever since the executing agency carried out widening of the road besides starting construction on the flyover at Sangrama, Sopore, the road near the flyover through which traffic from Srinagar and Baramulla is diverted towards Sopore is in shambles, causing immense hardships to both commuters and the locals here.
Farooq Ahmad, a local said that the dust emanating from the road has turned the life of people hell and led to severe respiratory problems among them.
He said that a commuter can pass by the road only wearing a facemask while the locals residing close to the road have to shut the window panes of their houses at all time to escape from the dust.
“The people here are facing immense hardships owing to the dilapidated road condition,” Ahmad said. “The elders are worst affected as they face respiratory issues owing to the thick dust layer always in the air.”
Muhammad Shaban, another resident from Sangrama, Sopore while lashing at the BRO authorities said that following the road widening and work on the Sangrama flyover, the authorities should have macadamised the road stretch through which vehicles heading for Sopore and Kupwara from Srinagar and Baramulla are passing.
“The authorities need to look into the issue so that people of the area do not face hardships,” said Muhammad Shaban.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Syed Sehrish Asghar in a recent meeting asked the BRO authorities to expedite the work on the road at Sangrama junction so that people do not face inconvenience.