Baramulla residents demand road repair at Sangrama flyover construction site

He said that a commuter can pass by the road only wearing a facemask while the locals residing close to the road have to shut the window panes of their houses at all time to escape from the dust.

“The people here are facing immense hardships owing to the dilapidated road condition,” Ahmad said. “The elders are worst affected as they face respiratory issues owing to the thick dust layer always in the air.”

Muhammad Shaban, another resident from Sangrama, Sopore while lashing at the BRO authorities said that following the road widening and work on the Sangrama flyover, the authorities should have macadamised the road stretch through which vehicles heading for Sopore and Kupwara from Srinagar and Baramulla are passing.