Baramulla residents irked over whopping price rise of essential items

The failure of authorities to check the soaring prices has disappointed people at large. Essential items, like commonly used lemon in the month of Ramadhan “are out of reach for people. “ A kg lemon is sold at Rs 400, while banana is sold at Rs 120 per dozen. “During the month of Ramadhan among different fruits, lemon and banana is being commonly used especially for breaking fast. However, it is now out of reach for common people owing to its high price,” said Ghulam Rasool, a local resident.

The vegetable prices also remain at an all time high. The lowest quality of collard green is being sold at Rs 80 per kg while green pea is being sold at Rs 110 per kg. The department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs officials had not been effectively implementing the genuine rates of vegetables and fruits as a result of which the vegetable and fruit sellers get encouraged to sell commodities on higher side.