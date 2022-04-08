Baramulla residents irked over whopping price rise of essential items

Baramulla, Apr 8: The residents of Barmulla are irked over whopping price rise of vegetables and fruits.
The failure of authorities to check the soaring prices has disappointed people at large. Essential items, like commonly used lemon in the month of Ramadhan “are out of reach for people. “ A kg lemon is sold at Rs 400, while banana is sold at Rs 120 per dozen. “During the month of Ramadhan among different fruits, lemon and banana is being commonly used especially for breaking fast. However, it is now out of reach for common people owing to its high price,” said Ghulam Rasool, a local resident.
The vegetable prices also remain at an all time high. The lowest quality of collard green is being sold at Rs 80 per kg while green pea is being sold at Rs 110 per kg. The department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs officials had not been effectively implementing the genuine rates of vegetables and fruits as a result of which the vegetable and fruit sellers get encouraged to sell commodities on higher side.
“I have seen first time in my life that lemon is being sold at Rs 400 per kg while collard green is being sold at Rs 80. The administration must act against those who indulge in overcharging,” said Muhammad Shaban, a local resident.
“The officials of department of food, civil supplies and consumer Affairs are most of the time visiting meat shops to ensure there was no violation of fixed rates. However, the vegetables and fruits which majority of people consume are often sold costlier and the concerned department doesn’t bother to take any action,” added Shaban.
The directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has been unable to issue revised rates of vegetables and fruits and the last rate notification of vegetables and fruits was issued over three months back.
“The earlier rate fixation notification was issued in the month of December last year. However, since then no fresh notification has been issued. In the constantly changing market, the department of FCSCA must issue weekly notification so that rate of fruits and vegetables is monitored properly,” said an official, wishing anonymity.