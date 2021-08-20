Baramulla residents stage protest against ‘inflated’ power bills

The protesting members assembled at Azad Gunj Grid Station and expressed their resentment against the “inflated” electricity bills.

“The PDD authorities have served flat bills of Rs 750 per household for the month of July to the Baramulla old town residents. Normally we pay Rs 400 to Rs 500 electricity bill per month. The current month’s bill is inflated and without any justification,” said Imran Kakroo, General Secretary SKWF.

He said that the inflated bills were not acceptable to the residents of Baramulla old town.

“They must issue bills as per the units consumed by each household,” Kakroo said.

Executive Engineer, PDD Baramulla, Abdul Hamid said that the load fixation had changed and the consumer had to pay the bill as per the new fixed load.

“Earlier the consumers were paying according to the fixed load which was 0.5 KW. Now the fixed load is 1 KW, which accounts to 280 units, according to which a consumer has to pay a minimum of Rs 748,” he said.