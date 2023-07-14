Baramulla school faces shortage of teachers after transfer drive

For the commerce stream, there is not a single teacher available who can teach the subject. The future of scores of students is in the lurch.

“We are here without a teacher,” said a girl student of commerce stream. “The officials need to re-visit these transfers so that students are not subjected to hardships,” added the student.

Surprisingly, the commerce subject in the institute was taught by a permanent teacher besides by a teacher on deployment. However, both have been transferred now leaving the subject without a teacher.