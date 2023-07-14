Baramulla school faces shortage of teachers after transfer drive
Baramulla, July 14: The recent transfers of teachers by the Department of Education Baramulla has left a premier institution in Baramulla town without a subject-specific specific teacher in several streams causing severe distress to the students
As per the recent transfer list, 15 teachers, including 3 teachers on deployment, had been transferred from the Government Girls Higher Secondary School Baramulla, however, only seven teachers were sent back, leaving eight posts of the teachers vacant.
Following the "irrational" transfer of teachers in the school, several streams have been left without a teacher. Among the affected streams include Commerce, Environmental Science, Home Science and Islamic Studies.
For the commerce stream, there is not a single teacher available who can teach the subject. The future of scores of students is in the lurch.
“We are here without a teacher,” said a girl student of commerce stream. “The officials need to re-visit these transfers so that students are not subjected to hardships,” added the student.
Surprisingly, the commerce subject in the institute was taught by a permanent teacher besides by a teacher on deployment. However, both have been transferred now leaving the subject without a teacher.
The situation in other subjects is no different. The students of these streams are worried about their future now.
A girl student, while expressing her anger, said that the sordid state of affairs in the education department can be gauged by the fact that the hundreds of environmental science students, besides students of other streams, have been left without a teacher.
The students said when there is no subject-specific teacher, "then what is the purpose of coming to this institute which has been left paralysed by such transfers?" The other students too echoed the same sentiments over these transfers.
“It is not a single subject that has been left without a subject-specific faculty,” said a student. “Around five streams are now left without a subject-specific teacher. This means the future of hundreds of students is now in jeopardy,” added the students.
The transfer drive by the Department of Education across Baramulla district recently triggered protests by the teachers who accused the officials of the education department of framing the transfer list in violation of the UT government's Annual Transfer Drive (ATD) through online mode.
Principal Girls Higher Secondary School Baramulla, Dalvinder Kour, said that she is hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon.
“We have communicated to the officials of the education department Baramulla and are optimistic that within a short time, the vacant posts that emerged after the recent transfer drive will be fulfilled soon,” she said.