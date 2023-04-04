Baramulla secures rank 1 in DSEK’s enrollment drive

Baramulla, Apr 4: In a significant development, Baramulla district has achieved another milestone by securing rank first in all the districts of Kashmir division during the ongoing enrollment drive across all the educational institutions.
At a total of 14671 new enrollments, this is an increased percentage of 12.03%.
The enrollment drive was kick-started by the Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Tassaduq Hussain, from Sub Division Uri during which more than 1500 new entrants including out-of-school and dropout children were enrolled in the first instance.
While speaking about this achievement, the Chief Education Officer Baramulla, Balbir Singh Raina, extended his appreciation to all the teams of educational institutions.
He said that providing quality education to students is a top priority. He appealed to all the stakeholders including the teaching community to participate in the enrollment drive without affecting the school work. He stressed the teachers and others concerned to toil hard for ensuring meaningful enrollment in their respective schools.
He also gave directions to all the educational heads to make people aware with regard to the special drive and also expressed hope that during this drive, government schools will witness the highest number of new entrants across the district.
Meanwhile, the CEO informed that the government is all set to provide the best possible facilities at government schools so that more and more students are benefited at the educational institutions.