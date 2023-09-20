Baramulla set to become tourist haven

Rafiabad, Sep 20: The Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr Syed Sehrish Asghar on Wednesday inaugurated the Ladu Ladoora Rafiabad Summer Festival 2023, and spearheaded the transformative event, unveiling an ambitious vision to turn Baramulla into a vibrant tourist destination.
In her opening address, Dr Sehrish Asgar outlined a plan to promote previously unexplored destinations across Baramulla district.
She said that approximately 20 unexplored tourist spots had been identified and would be transformed into alluring tourist attractions in the Baramulla district.
She emphasized the administration’s resolve to unveil these hidden tourist destinations to both domestic and international tourists.
These include serene locations like Munddaji, Vijitop, Shranz, Drang, Rajpora Rampora, Parihaspora, and the Qazi Nag National Park.
She said additionally religious tourism will flourish, with revered places like Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi Baramulla, Parampilla, Datta Mandir, Baba Shakoor-U-Din, Baba Fareed shrine, Markazi Imam Bara Ahmadpora, and Sakhi Janbazwali shrine taking center stage.
Besides, Meeras Mahal in Sopore, Eco Park Gulnar Park, and several other scenic parks will be showcased as tranquil havens “for rest and immersion in nature.”
"Apart from well-known destinations like Gulmarg, Baramulla district is home to a plethora of hidden treasures awaiting exploration," she said while addressing hundreds of people at the summer festival Ladu Ladoora.
She said that these locations would undergo extensive development, including improved roads facilitated by schemes like NABARD, BADP, and Seema Sarmadi Yojana.
She said in a move to streamline visits, a dedicated website for Kamanpost in Uri will be launched, allowing tourists to apply for permissions from the comfort of their homes.
The Ladu Ladoora Rafiabad summer festival turned a tremendous success, drawing visitors from various walks of life.
The enthusiastic locals besides people from other places of the district thronged the area in good numbers and enjoyed different programs organised by the administration.
The deputy commissioner Baramulla asserted that earlier Baramulla district administration had organised a winter festival at Mund Daji Rafiabad.
She said the festival played a key role in raising awareness about the area. "Around 3000 people per day are flocking to the area," she said.
She said the district administration’s dedicated work over the past five months to put these hidden tourist places on the tourist map bore fruit, with the promise of job creation and economic growth.
The locals, including prominent PRIs, expressed their jubilation and praised the district administration for organizing the Ladu Ladoora Rafiabad Summer Festival, a first of its kind. This event not only celebrated Baramulla's potential but also its rich culture and heritage.
On this occasion, Dr Sehrish Asghar laid the foundation stone of Nature Park Ladua in Rafiabad. She reaffirmed her commitment to enhance infrastructure to promote eco-tourism, ensuring the region's unique beauty is preserved and cherished.
The event witnessed huge gathering of people with enthusiastic participation of students and other stakeholders from across the district.
At the outset, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Baramulla, Peerzada Mumtaz Ahmad welcomed Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, SSP Sopore, Shabir Nawab and other districts officers besides all the participants at the venue.
The Deputy Commissioner paid inspection of stalls being installed by various departments to showcase varied information and services for the general people.
During the festival, colorful and spectacular cultural performances were showcased mesmerizing the participants.