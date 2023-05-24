Baramulla-Shumlaran road suffers extensive damage due to heavy rainfall

The Baramulla-Shumlaran road has suffered extensive damage due to recent heavy rainfall, making it risky for commuters. The locals said that the road near a shrine at Shumlaran has caved in and has formed a dangerous slope that poses a potential threat to vehicles passing on it.

"It is extremely dangerous to operate vehicles on this road," said Muhammad Iqbal, a resident. He emphasised the urgent need for authorities to intervene and order immediate repairs to ensure public safety.