Baramulla student drowns to death during picnic in Sonamarg

Ganderbal, June 24: A 14-year-old student from Baramulla lost his life due to drowning while on a school picnic at the Sonamarg health resort on Saturday.
Police said that the tragic event unfolded when Shoaib Ahmed Chechi, son of Farooq Ahmad of Chandousa, Baramulla, accidentally drowned in a pond at Sonamarg. A Police official said that he was a student of Public School Baramulla and had come on a school picnic to Sonamarg.
He said that the body of the boy was retrieved from the water and taken to a nearby Primary Health Center (PHC) Sonamarg, where doctors declared him dead. After legal medical formalities, the body was handed over to his family.
Meanwhile, Police have taken cognisance of the incident and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.