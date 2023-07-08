Baramulla teachers lodge protest over alleged favouritism in transfers

Baramulla, July 8: Scores of government teachers staged protest on Saturday against the recent transfer list issued by the department of education Baramulla. The protesting teachers alleged that the list is full of discrepancy and favouritism.
In April this year, the government issued a detailed policy on Annual Transfer Drive (ATD) for the transfer of teachers and other officials of the education department through online mode to ensure transparency.
However, scores of teachers from across north Kashmir’s Baramulla district alleged that several teachers despite their desire on the basis of medical, marriage and other grounds had been transferred to far-flung areas.
They also alleged that some blued eyed teachers had been transferred within a single zone while others had been transferred to different far off zones on the basis of their close proximity with the officials of the education department.
A protesting teacher said, "I am at the verge of retirement and have to walk 4 kilometers to my new posting. Teachers with health issues, especially female teachers, have been transferred to far-flung areas having difficult terrains."
Another aggrieved teacher said that the teachers community is not against the renewed transfer policy which is transparent, but the officials in the education department are violating the basics of this policy.
"There were certain criteria for transfer and we were happy to see that. Like if your health isn't well or if both husband and wife want to serve in the same zone, but the department has violated the set criteria,” he said.
Meanwhile Chief Education Officer Baramulla Balbir Singh denied the charges of favouritism and asked the teachers to join the new place of posting immediately.
He said 725 teachers were transferred through ATD mode and the department transferred the teachers suitably and no order will be canceled.
“This was for the first time that online applications were sought for transfer and we received 2100 applications out of which 725 suitable transfers were made," he added.
The CEO Baramulla however assured that “ if there is any genuine case”, he will look into it.