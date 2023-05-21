Baramulla town set to see an infrastructure upgrade

Baramulla, May 21: In order to transform Baramulla town into a more vibrant and attractive place, the president of Municipal Council Baramulla, Tawseef Raina, has submitted a comprehensive plan to the UT administration for its approval.
These initiatives are aimed to revitalise the town’s infrastructure, support street vendors, and enhance the aesthetic look of Baramulla town. Among the proposals include the rehabilitation of the street vendors so that the town is free from the encroachment which has been a main obstacle in the streamlining of traffic as well as pedestrian movement.
“A permanent space will be carved out for street vendors at Kokar Bazar located near the river bank of Jehlum besides at the general bus stand Baramulla, where mini shops will be constructed for them, which eventually will help them settle into a more organised and sustainable setup,” said president Municipal Council Baramulla.
He said another key addition to the beauty of the town will be setting up a clock tower aimed at attracting visitors which will further boost the town’s appeal. While making the historic old town of Baramulla appealing, the president municipal council of Baramulla said that a proposal for the construction of a fountain at Azad Gunj old town Baramulla has been submitted which will change the overall outlook of the area.
He said plans have been set in motion to make Baramulla a more pedestrian-friendly town. He said that footpaths will be developed on both sides of the national highway, starting from the post office and extending up to Carripa Park. This initiative aims to improve safety and convenience for pedestrians, encouraging more people to explore the town on foot.
Regarding the in-progress projects, the MC president said that progress has already been made on several ongoing projects. He said construction of a double-story office for the MC is set to commence soon, with tendering process underway.
Similarly, the work on a modern slaughterhouse is already in progress, aiming to meet the town’s demand for improved meat processing facilities.
Besides, the shopping complex behind Chungi Post at Khawja Bagh is nearing completion, with over 80% of the work already done. “The other key project for a square shopping complex near Sherwani Hall is in the pipeline, with a tender expected soon,” said Tawseef Raina.
The proposed developments by the Municipal Committee Baramulla could breathe new life into the town, both aesthetically and economically. With an emphasis on inclusivity and the enhancement of public spaces, these initiatives are likely to create a more vibrant and prosperous Baramulla town for its residents and visitors.