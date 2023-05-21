Baramulla town set to see an infrastructure upgrade

These initiatives are aimed to revitalise the town’s infrastructure, support street vendors, and enhance the aesthetic look of Baramulla town. Among the proposals include the rehabilitation of the street vendors so that the town is free from the encroachment which has been a main obstacle in the streamlining of traffic as well as pedestrian movement.

“A permanent space will be carved out for street vendors at Kokar Bazar located near the river bank of Jehlum besides at the general bus stand Baramulla, where mini shops will be constructed for them, which eventually will help them settle into a more organised and sustainable setup,” said president Municipal Council Baramulla.