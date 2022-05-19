Baramulla wine shop attack case cracked, 5 held: police

Srinagar May 19: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four LeT terrorists and an associate allegedly involved in Tuesday's grenade attack at a wine shop in which a Rajouri resident was killed and three others injured
"Baramulla Police cracked the case of recent terror attack on wine shop. 04 terrorists & 1 associate of LeT outfit arrested. 5 pistols, 23 grenades, explosive recovered. This terror module was involved in several terror incidents in Baramulla. Investigation going on," IGP Kashmir said in a statement.
An employee identified as Ranjit Singh son of Kishan Lal resident of Bakra Rajouri of a newly-opened wine shop at Devan Bagh was killed and three others injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
The family has demanded an ex gratia of Re 25 lakh and a job for a family member.