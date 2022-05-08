Baramulla woman allegedly beaten by in-laws on Eid day succumbs

Srinagar, May 8: A woman from north Kashmir's Baramulla district who was allegedly beaten by her in-laws a few days back succumbed to her injuries at a hospital on Sunday evening.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the 28-year-old woman had suffered grave head injuries after being beaten up by her in-laws on Eid day in Kreeri village in Baramulla.
The woman was taken to SDH Kreeri from where the doctors referred her to SKIMS Soura. The woman was kept in Intensive Care Unit at the tertiary hospital where she succumbed this evening, a source said. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of laws in the incident.
SSP Baramullla Rayees Ahmad Bhat on Saturday refuted rumours about the accused roaming freely. “Who said they (accused) are roaming free? FIR has been lodged exactly as per wishes of family, family already assured of strict possible action on merits and accused already arrested. Don’t spread rumours and instigate people, ” the SSP Baramullla said in tweet.