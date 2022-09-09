Barbeque seller's son in J-K's Baramulla cracks NEET

Khan did his basic education from Hanfia Model School in the Warpora area and studied till Class 8 at Army Goodwill School Zeran. He enrolled at MMK school in Nihalpora for Class 10 and then at government boys higher secondary school Baramulla for Classes 11 and 12.



Khan's family, which had little resources, managed to send him for private tuitions. However, due to the the Covid lockdown, he had to study at home.



"I went to a private tuition centre in Baramulla in Class 11 but then COVID-19 lockdown happened. I saw many students have studied from YouTube and cracked NEET, so I thought why can't I do it. I then studied from YouTube channels and other online platforms," Khan said.