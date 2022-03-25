BARC, SKUAST-K sign pact to use radiation technology for increasing crop production

Director, BARC, Dr AK Mohanty, during the interaction meeting with the SKUAST-K team, complimented the two institutions for the mutual agreement and assured his full support to Jammu & Kashmir in building the human capacity in the area of radiation technology and its application in the development of climate-smart high yielding varieties, especially crops like saffron, Kala Zeera, the wild tulip of Kashmir and other bulbous crops which show the least variability.

Dr AK Mohanty directed the scientists of BARC for developing protocols on the use of radiation technology for increasing the shelf life of commercially important fruits and vegetable crops and also for delaying the sprouting in onion, shallot and potato to help the UT of J&K in the export of its farm produce with better market prices. Director BARC also opined that the J & K government . should establish a facility for irradiation of fruits and vegetables for increasing shelf life at a commercial scale to help farmers and traders.