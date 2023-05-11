Barring Gulmarg, night temperatures below normal in J&K

Srinagar, May 11: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather in next 24 hours, night temperatures continue to hover below normal in Jammu and Kashmir barring Gulmarg, officials said on Thursday.

Quoting a meteorological department, GNS reported that weather was likely to remain mainly dry till May 12.

From May 13-15, he said, there was a possibility of rain and thunderstorm at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 6.8°C against 6.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.8°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 6.9°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.3°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 1.0°C against minus 0.3°C on previous night and it was 4.1°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.