Barring Srinagar and Gulmarg, slight dip in night temperature in Kashmir

Srinagar recorded minimum temperature of 7.2°C against 6.3°C on previous night, news agency GNS quoted an official of the local MeT office saying.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 6.4°C against previous night’s 6.8°C, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 2.6°C against 2.7°C on previous night, he said.