Baseer holds introductory meeting with KPDCL officials

As per the statement, various issues with regard to the working of KPDCL were discussed along with the road map ahead for KPDCL to tread, especially in view of important upcoming events like the G20 Summit and Shri AmarnathYatra 2023.

"The emphasis was laid to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers in general, besides improving the revenue realization and ensuring efficient and timely implementation of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). Installation of smart meters taken up by KPDCL under various schemes was another vertical discussed in the meeting and strict directions were given by MD, KPDCL for completion of projects within prescribed deadlines.