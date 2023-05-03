Baseer holds introductory meeting with KPDCL officials

Srinagar, May 3: A introductory appraisal meeting with the officers of KPDCL was held under the chairmanship of Managing Director, KPDCL, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary.
As per the statement, various issues with regard to the working of KPDCL were discussed along with the road map ahead for KPDCL to tread, especially in view of important upcoming events like the G20 Summit and Shri AmarnathYatra 2023.
"The emphasis was laid to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers in general, besides improving the revenue realization and ensuring efficient and timely implementation of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). Installation of smart meters taken up by KPDCL under various schemes was another vertical discussed in the meeting and strict directions were given by MD, KPDCL for completion of projects within prescribed deadlines.
MD, KPDCL stressed the need for improving the coordination between the field officers of KPDCL and district Administration for early redressal of public grievances with regard to power supply issues," reads the statement.
The meeting was attended by Chief Engineers Er Javed Yousuf Dar, Er Muzaffar M Shah, Er Lateef A Shah, Technical Officer to MD, KPDCL Er Rauf, all SEs and Executive Engineers of KPDCL.