Basharat assumes charge as DC Anantnag

Anantnag: Dr Basharat Qayoom assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner Anantnag here today. Prior to this, the Dr Basharat was warmly received by senior officials of the District.
Interacting with the media fraternity, Dr Basharat said that good work has been done in priority areas in the district and he aims to carry-on the development of the district to new heights.
He said the primary focus will be on ease of public service delivery to ensure that benefits of welfare measures reach the last mile.
Talking about responsive administration, he said that efforts will be made to reach out to people to identify problem areas and ensure targeted interventions.
Qayoom said that grievance redressal mechanisms are already in place and it is important that grievances are redressed in a time bound manner. Emphasizing on coordination among various stakeholders, he said that interdepartmental coordination and among the PRIs and various department is necessary for effective administration and he will lay special focus on this area.
Speaking about creation of opportunities for youth, the DC said that the Lieutenant Governor has time and again underlined the importance of interventions in this area. He said he will personally monitor new development in the district regarding this and appealed to the youth to come forward and benefit from various entrepreneurship schemes being run by the government.
Later, the Deputy Commissioner chaired an introductory meeting with all District Officers. District Officers from all departments briefed the Deputy Commissioner regarding the projects and schemes under implementation and their priority areas.
They elaborated on the ground level issues and solutions put in place for effective disposal of services, public outreach and grievance redressal.
Dr Basharat took stock of the developmental works under implementation in the district. He was informed regarding the estimation and tendering of works under District CAPEX, various CSS, works being implemented by the Municipalities and Rural Development Department.
Interacting with the officers, the Deputy Commissioner said that project timelines have to be strictly adhered to. He said that inter departmental coordination is necessary for smooth functioning and officials must constantly communicate to ensure issues are resolved effectively. He further said that accessibility of officials, at all levels, to the public is the hallmark of good governance mechanisms. He said that public welfare and grievance redressal should be the focus for all officers. He emphasized that all officers should regularly visit their jurisdictions and ensure quality execution and take feedback from locals.
Dr Basharat said that officers must maintain close coordination with PRIs and work hand in hand to address public demands. He said that transparency is an important parameter in delivery of public services and officers must ensure that all matters of public interest are dealt with in a fair and transparent manner. He said that biometric attendance must be installed at all health and educational facilities and employees should be present at stipulated times.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners Anantnag, Joint Director Planning, SDMs of all subdivisions, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Development, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Horticulture Officer, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer and other district and sectoral officers.