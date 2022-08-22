Basharat assumes charge as DC Anantnag

Anantnag: Dr Basharat Qayoom assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner Anantnag here today. Prior to this, the Dr Basharat was warmly received by senior officials of the District.

Interacting with the media fraternity, Dr Basharat said that good work has been done in priority areas in the district and he aims to carry-on the development of the district to new heights.

He said the primary focus will be on ease of public service delivery to ensure that benefits of welfare measures reach the last mile.

Talking about responsive administration, he said that efforts will be made to reach out to people to identify problem areas and ensure targeted interventions.