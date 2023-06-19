Basharat Bukhari expelled from JKPC for alleged ‘anti-party’ activities

Srinagar, June 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) has expelled Syed Basharat Bukhari, the Constituency Head of Kreeri, from the party due to alleged anti-party activities.
In a statement on the micro-blogging site Twitter, JKPC stated, “Syed Basharat Bukhari, Constituency Head Kreeri, is hereby expelled from the party for indulging in anti-party activities.”
The statement further mentioned, “Additionally, all units of JKPC and YJKPC in Kreeri are dissolved and will be reconstituted once the new Constituency head assumes charge.”
Syed Basharat Bukhari, known for his broadcasting skills at Radio Kashmir Srinagar (now AIR Srinagar), previously served as the MLA from the Sangrama constituency in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Bukhari also held the position of Minister of Law, Justice, Parliamentary Affairs, Revenue, Horticulture, and DMRRR in Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s cabinet before switching to Sajad Gani Lone’s Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference.