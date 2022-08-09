Basharat Bukhari expresses deep shock

Srinagar, Aug 9 : J&K Peoples Conference senior leader and former minister Syed Basharat Bukhari on Tuesday expressed deep shock at the incident of a bear mauling to death a five year old child at Takiya Wagoora.
Terming the incident as extremely unfortunate and heart rendering, Bukhari expressed his sympathies and heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family, especially the parents of the child.
"This tragic incident has left all of us in deep shock and agony. My heart goes out to the bereaved members of the family at this difficult hour. May the Almighty ease their pain and give them courage to bear this irreparable loss", he said. Meanwhile, Bukhari spoke with the Chief Wildlife Warden Suraj Gupta and requested strict measures to be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents. He added that such tragic incidents have become common in the area and adjoining areas of Kandi , Baba Rishi, Shiekhpora and Dardpora.