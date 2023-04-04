BDC chairman Hajin, Deputy Sarpanch among others join PC

Srinagar, Apr 4: BDC Chairman Hajin Nazir Ahmed Rather, Deputy Sarpanch from Apni Party Mohammad Afzal Bhat, and Mohammad Ashraf Bhat were among several other prominent political workers from Bandipora today joined the Peoples Conference today, a press release said.
JKPC President Sajad Gani Lone, General Secretary (Organisation) Mansoor Soharwardy, and senior leader Dr Bashir Ahmed Chalkoo were present to welcome the new members into the party.
The party in a statement said that the decision of prominent political activists to “join us is a testament to the party's growing popularity and the increasing acceptance of its policies and vision among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”
“We would like to extend a warm welcome to our new members and express our gratitude for placing their trust in JKPC. We are confident that their rich experience and expertise will further strengthen our party's commitment to serving the people of Jammu and Kashmir with honesty, dedication, and integrity”, the statement added.