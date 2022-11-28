‘BDC Chairman, PRIs among other political leaders join AAP in Kashmir’

Srinagar, Nov 28: Several prominent political leaders including a Block Development Council Chairman, Sarpanches and Panches joined Aam Aadmi Party with supporters and they were welcomed in partyfold during a joining event at Kashmir party office, a press note said.
Entrants include BDC Chairman Ghulam Hyder Zawar, Sarpanches Ali Mohammad Rather, Khazra Bano, Panch Sajad Ahmad Bhat, NC leaders Ghulam Hassan Sukoon, Mohammad Ramzan Mallah, Abid Hussain Ahkoon, Irshad Ali Malla, Raja Qamar Jan.
Senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party and District President Budgam Hakim Ruhuallah Ghazi welcomed these leaders in partyfold terming today's joining as another shot in arm of party which is gaining more and more strength with each passing day with joining of leaders and workers from different political parties.
The entrants while addressing the joining event said that Aam Aadmi Party is the lone political platform that provides equal opportunities to all in the partyfold and it the lone political party that is playing role of opposition.
They said that pro-people policies induced by Aam Aadmi Party Governments in Punjab as well as Delhi have paved way for a new pro-people form of development.
" Aam Aadmi Party is now the first choice of every citizen in Jammu and Kashmir and people are ready to elect a pro-people Government of AAP in next polls." entrants said while accusing BJP of pushing Jammu and Kashmir in a state of uncertainty and chaos.
Addressing the gathering Hakim Ruhuallah Ghazi said that the development model of Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and Punjab is the reason of this large scale joining of new faces in AAP in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that thousands of prominent faces have already joined the party and the number is unending and new joining will gain more and more pace in days to come.
Hakim Ruhuallah said that everyone in Jammu and Kashmir is looking at AAP as a new era of development and politics in Jammu and Kashmir and everyone wants to be a part of this change.