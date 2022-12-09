BDOs of Kupwara district get executive magistrate powers

Kupwara, Dec 9: On the recommendation of District Magistrate, Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray, all BDOs in Kupwara district have been granted Executive Magistrate powers to help them resolve ROW issues and implement projects faster.
Those who shall exercise Executive Magistrate powers in their respective territorial jurisdictions include BDO Qadirabad/Hyhama, BDO Natnussa/Magam, BDO Machill/Kalaroose, BDO Trehgam/Kralpora, BDO Rajwar/Handwara, BDO Tarathpora, BDO Wavoora, BDO Sogam, BDO Meelyal/Reddi Chowkibal/Keran, BDO Drugmulla/Kupwara, BDO Tangdar/Teetwal, BDO Qadirabad/Langate/Mawar and BDO Headquarter.
The notification in this regard has already been issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs J&K Government.