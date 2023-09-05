Be co-owners of student’s learning journey: VC IUST to teachers

On the occasion of Teacher’s day, Vice Chancellor, IUST, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo paid rich tributes to the teachers for their contribution and commitment. He said that nothing surpasses a teacher’s influence in modelling a student’s personality and emphasized that in the face of challenging times like Covid-19, teachers demonstrated exemplary commitment and continued teaching and learning despite all odds. Discussing about NEP-2020, he said that the policy is transformative and the essence of it is allowing students freedom to develop a well-rounded personality, as it affords interdisciplinary learning. He said that at IUST a number of initiatives have been already taken in this regard, “such as introduction of skilling courses, courses in AI/ ML and Design your Degree programme whereby the students would choose their courses based on their inclination and talent.”