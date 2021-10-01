Bear mauls Kokernag man to death

He was identified as Abdul Rashid Bhat of Soaf Shali village of Kokernag. “Bhat was attacked and grievously injured by the bear when he was going to graze cattle in his native village,” an official said.

He said soon the locals reached the spot and shifted him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A Police official confirmed the death of the man due to an attack by a wild animal.

Locals said that at least three wild bears were roaming around in the area for the past many days. “We approached the Wildlife department authorities many times but in vain,” they alleged.