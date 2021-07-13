Bear, two cubs rescued in north Kashmir’s Tangmarg

Srinagar, Jul 13: A female bear (sow) and her two cubs were rescued by officials in Dardpora Kunzer in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday afternoon.

News agency GNS reported that the bear alongside its two cubs was found roaming around the habitation by the local residents this morning.

Subsequently police was informed, following which a team comprising cops from police station Kunzer and officials of Wildlife Department from Tangmarg arrived at the spot.