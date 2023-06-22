Beating the Heat: Save yourself from heat exhaustion and heatstroke

As the temperature consistently around 33°C, many people, mostly children, have been facing a tough time, especially while and after returning from schools. "Heat exhaustion is a condition that occurs when the body becomes overheated due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures or physical exertion in hot weather. It is essential to recognize the signs of heat exhaustion, as prompt intervention can prevent it from progressing to heatstroke, a potentially life-threatening condition," said Dr Altaf Hussain, a noted pediatrician working in Srinagar.

He further explained that the common symptoms of heat exhaustion include tiredness, dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, profuse sweating, pale skin, muscle cramps, rapid breathing or heartbeat, high body temperature, excessive thirst, and weakness. "Although these symptoms are similar in both adults and children, children may also exhibit irritability," he added. Dr Hussain emphasised that heat exhaustion in children can be especially concerning as they may not be able to communicate their discomfort effectively.