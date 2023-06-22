Beating the Heat: Save yourself from heat exhaustion and heatstroke

Srinagar, June 22: With temperatures soaring and the mercury rising in Kashmir during this period, it has become increasingly important to be aware of the risks associated with excessive heat. Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are two potentially dangerous conditions that can occur when the body is unable to regulate its temperature adequately, doctors speak.
As the temperature consistently around 33°C, many people, mostly children, have been facing a tough time, especially while and after returning from schools. "Heat exhaustion is a condition that occurs when the body becomes overheated due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures or physical exertion in hot weather. It is essential to recognize the signs of heat exhaustion, as prompt intervention can prevent it from progressing to heatstroke, a potentially life-threatening condition," said Dr Altaf Hussain, a noted pediatrician working in Srinagar.
He further explained that the common symptoms of heat exhaustion include tiredness, dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, profuse sweating, pale skin, muscle cramps, rapid breathing or heartbeat, high body temperature, excessive thirst, and weakness. "Although these symptoms are similar in both adults and children, children may also exhibit irritability," he added. Dr Hussain emphasised that heat exhaustion in children can be especially concerning as they may not be able to communicate their discomfort effectively.
According to Dr Showkat Shah, a Critical Care Specialist, if someone shows signs of heat exhaustion, it is crucial to act swiftly to cool them down and provide fluids. He outlined four steps that one must keep in mind while dealing with family members and others experiencing heat-related complications:
Move the person to a cool place: Transfer the individual, especially children, to a shaded or air-conditioned area, away from direct sunlight or sources of heat. Remove unnecessary clothing: Help them remove excess clothing, such as jackets or socks, to facilitate heat dissipation.
Hydrate: Encourage the person, including children, to drink a sports drink, rehydration solution, or cool water to replace lost fluids.
Cool their body: Apply cool water to their skin using a sponge or spray, and use a fan to promote evaporation. Dr Showkat Shah advises, "Cooling measures should be gentle to prevent sudden temperature changes. Use lukewarm water and ensure adequate ventilation."
Heatstroke is a severe medical emergency that occurs when the body's core temperature rises to dangerous levels. It can develop from untreated heat exhaustion or result from direct exposure to intense heat. Heatstroke requires immediate medical attention. Signs of heatstroke include continued illness after cooling and resting, very high body temperature, hot and dry skin, rapid heartbeat and breathing, confusion, lack of coordination, seizures, and loss of consciousness. "If someone loses consciousness, it is advised to place them in the recovery position while waiting for medical help," emphasised Dr Showkat Shah.
Taking preventive measures is vital in reducing the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, especially for vulnerable populations such as children, older adults, and individuals with underlying health conditions. Dr Altaf Hussain stresses, "Children, particularly small ones, are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses due to their immature thermoregulatory systems." He emphasised that children must be given plenty of cold fluids, such as water and fruit juices, to keep them hydrated throughout the day. Dr. Hussain also advised timing outdoor activities wisely. "Limit children's outdoor playtime during peak sun hours (11 am to 3 pm) when temperatures are highest," he said. In schools, he highlighted the importance of ensuring children have access to shaded areas, using fans, and avoiding leaving them in hot cars. "By following these preventive measures, parents and caregivers can protect children from the adverse effects of excessive heat. Remember, vigilance and proactive measures are key to keeping children safe during hot weather," he added.
Dr Showkat Shah emphasised that with the rising temperatures and scorching heat during the summer months, it is essential to prioritize well-being and take steps to prevent heat exhaustion and heatstroke. "By recognizing the signs of heat exhaustion, initiating appropriate cooling measures, and implementing preventive strategies, one can safeguard oneself and others from the potentially serious consequences of excessive heat," he concluded.