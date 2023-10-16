Beautification measures in Kupwara reviewed

Kupwara, Oct 16: In order to review the steps being taken for beautification of towns falling under three municipalities of the district the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan today convened a meeting of all the concerned agencies, here.
At the outset, Executive Officer Municipal Council Kupwara, Naveed Ajaz through a detailed PowerPoint Presentation elaborated on measures being taken by Municipality for beautification of towns.
During the meeting, DC reviewed measures being taken for Beautification of Kupwara, Handwara and Langate towns wherein threadbare discussion was held on Sanitation, facelift of market places, creation of open and green spaces, street lighting, traffic signals, development of pavements, creation of vendor zones in all three major towns of Kupwara district.
The DC said that there is ample scope of beautification in all three Municipalities of the district. She emphasized that with the smaller but creative interventions we can beautify our towns and give them a better aesthetic look.
Addressing the ULBs and concerned officers, Ayushi stressed for identification of proper space for creating iconic landmarks in all the three towns which may serve as Selfie points and attraction for the visitors. The DC directed the Executive Officer Municipal Council to develop uniform prototypes for signages, 3D wall painting and colour coding of government offices and other business establishments in all three Municipal towns.