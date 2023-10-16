Beautification measures in Kupwara reviewed

At the outset, Executive Officer Municipal Council Kupwara, Naveed Ajaz through a detailed PowerPoint Presentation elaborated on measures being taken by Municipality for beautification of towns.

During the meeting, DC reviewed measures being taken for Beautification of Kupwara, Handwara and Langate towns wherein threadbare discussion was held on Sanitation, facelift of market places, creation of open and green spaces, street lighting, traffic signals, development of pavements, creation of vendor zones in all three major towns of Kupwara district.