Beginning of offline classes in AIIMS Jammu a historic moment: Dr Jitendra

Jammu, Apr 8: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday stated that it was a “historic landmark for AIIMs Jammu” as it had started its first offline classes for MBBS students.
While recalling an account of his recent review meeting with the Director All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu, the Union Minister described it as a “proud moment for Jammu” and credited the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this accomplishment.
“Historic landmark for AIIMS Jammu. As finalised during the last review meeting with Director Dr Shakti Gupta and others, first offline (physical) classes of MBBS started. Proud moment for Jammu...all because of high priority PM Narendra Modigives to aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Dr Jitendra wrote on his Twitter handle.
Earlier on January 29 this year, the Union Minister, during his visit to the AIIMS Jammu for the inspection of the upcoming new blocks and inauguration of recently developed facilities, had announced that OPD services at AIIMS Jammu would start immediately and the first batch would operate from the premises from June 1 this year.
“The first batch will move and operate from the premises from June 1 this year and the second batch will continue thereafter. 30-member faculty has already been inducted and the entire six storey AIIMS building will be ready by early next year,” he had said.
Dr Jitendra had also announced that AIIMS Jammu would function in close collaboration with CSIR-IIIM Jammu. An MoU was also signed in the presence of the Minister, between Director AIIMS Jammu Dr Shakti Gupta and Director CSIR-IIIM Jammu Dr D Srinivasa Reddy, on behalf of the two institutions.
The Union Minister had also asserted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Medicine were critical to future healthcare and had suggested that in order to develop an exclusive identity for the institution, the focus should be on these futuristic areas. “Tele-Medicine and Robotic Surgery have already taken over in a big way and the indispensable utility of these new options was realised during the pandemic times,” he had added.
He had said that every effort would be made to bring in closer integration of IIIM with GMC and also between IIIM Jammu and AIIMS Jammu, both of which happened to be the central government institutions.