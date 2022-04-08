Beginning of offline classes in AIIMS Jammu a historic moment: Dr Jitendra

While recalling an account of his recent review meeting with the Director All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu, the Union Minister described it as a “proud moment for Jammu” and credited the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this accomplishment.

“Historic landmark for AIIMS Jammu. As finalised during the last review meeting with Director Dr Shakti Gupta and others, first offline (physical) classes of MBBS started. Proud moment for Jammu...all because of high priority PM Narendra Modigives to aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Dr Jitendra wrote on his Twitter handle.