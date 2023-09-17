Beginning of Rabi-ul-Awal | Altaf Bukhari extends greetings

In his message, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly to our Muslim brethren, on the commencement of the revered month of Rabi-ul-Awal. This month holds immense significance in the history of mankind as our beloved Prophet (SAW) was born in this month, and his birth was a profound blessing to mankind as the Prophet (SAW) was sent as a messenger to the entire humanity.” He appealed to people to pray for peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He said, “People of this land have been grappling with uncertainty and violence for quite a long time. In this holy month, we all must bow our heads to the Almighty to seek His blessings and pray fervently for the lasting peace and serenity of this cherished land.”