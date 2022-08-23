BEI organises summer camp

Sonmarg: With the aim to explore the creative talent of the students, Bilaliya Educational Institute (BEI) organised a four day summer camp for its students at Sonmarg.
Manzoor Wangnoo, Chairman of BEI said, “ Aim of the school management is to make the education activity based and more interesting for the students. Summer camps groom the personality of the students and improve their health.”
This four day summer camp at Sonmarg concluded on Tuesday, with 92 students participating in various arduous journeys and activities like trekking, recreational games, quiz and other fun-filled activities for their physical and mental well-being and development.
Messages and activities promoting a green and clean environment dominated the summer camp as every student reiterated to help preserve and conserve the environment and natural resources.
The students on the way from trekking to Thajwas Glacier collected plastic waste and displayed a strong character of being true green lovers.
Wangnoo appreciated the students for their commitment towards nature and thanked the teachers and staff of the school for their excellent arrangements.