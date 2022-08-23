BEI organises summer camp

Sonmarg: With the aim to explore the creative talent of the students, Bilaliya Educational Institute (BEI) organised a four day summer camp for its students at Sonmarg.

Manzoor Wangnoo, Chairman of BEI said, “ Aim of the school management is to make the education activity based and more interesting for the students. Summer camps groom the personality of the students and improve their health.”

This four day summer camp at Sonmarg concluded on Tuesday, with 92 students participating in various arduous journeys and activities like trekking, recreational games, quiz and other fun-filled activities for their physical and mental well-being and development.