BEI organises summer camp for students at Doodhpathri

Srinagar, Aug 29: Bilaliya Educational Institute (BEI) organised four day summer camp at health resort Doodhpathri in Budgam district.
In a statement, BEI said the camp captured the imagination and enthusiasm of students ranging from the 6th to 10th standard. “This immersive camp has redefined learning through hands-on experiences, fostering a deep connection with nature and an unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship. The camp, held amidst the breathtaking landscape of Doodhpathri, introduced participants to an array of captivating activities. From exhilarating treks to serene nature walks, from the camaraderie of camping to the warmth of campfires, the students were immersed in a dynamic blend of adventure and education. The engaging program also included recreational games, all the while nurturing a strong sense of responsibility towards the environment,” the statement said.
"Our goal was to provide an unforgettable experience that would not only educate but also inspire our students," remarked Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, Chairman at BEI. "The enthusiastic participation and eagerness to learn showcased by our students throughout the camp were truly heartening.”
“A highlight of the camp was the inculcation of a profound environmental consciousness. Students were not only encouraged to appreciate the natural beauty around them but were also equipped with the knowledge and awareness needed to protect and preserve it. The importance of sustainable practices and responsible behavior towards the environment was emphasised through various interactive sessions” Wangnoo said.
In recognition of his invaluable contributions to the school's academic advancement, Dr. Shawkat Zadoo was felicitated by BEI. The students' gesture of presenting a memento to Dr. Zadoo sahib underscored his dedicated service to the institute.
Wangnoo said the diligent efforts of the faculty, staff, and principal in organising this enriching summer camp have received high commendation. Furthermore, the collaboration with Paradise Camping Expedition added a layer of exceptional service to the students' experience
“The camp experience was not confined to the picturesque landscapes alone. An overnight stay in Doodhpathri provided an opportunity for reflection. However, it was also a reminder of the challenges faced by the region. The sight of scattered garbage heaps underscored the need for responsible tourism practices. BEI advocates for a thoughtful approach, envisioning Doodhpathri's development as an eco-tourism hub. The separation of horse tracks from other areas and the restraint of unrestricted construction by local authorities have showcased a positive stride towards sustainable growth” Wangnoo said.