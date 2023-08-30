BEI organises summer camp for students at Doodhpathri

In a statement, BEI said the camp captured the imagination and enthusiasm of students ranging from the 6th to 10th standard. “This immersive camp has redefined learning through hands-on experiences, fostering a deep connection with nature and an unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship. The camp, held amidst the breathtaking landscape of Doodhpathri, introduced participants to an array of captivating activities. From exhilarating treks to serene nature walks, from the camaraderie of camping to the warmth of campfires, the students were immersed in a dynamic blend of adventure and education. The engaging program also included recreational games, all the while nurturing a strong sense of responsibility towards the environment,” the statement said.

"Our goal was to provide an unforgettable experience that would not only educate but also inspire our students," remarked Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, Chairman at BEI. "The enthusiastic participation and eagerness to learn showcased by our students throughout the camp were truly heartening.”