BEI students organise rally for conservation of water bodies

Srinagar, June 27: Bilaliya Educational Institute (BEI) students, in collaboration with the Nageen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO), organised a public awareness rally at Gilsar-Khushalsur to advocate for keeping water bodies clean during the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festivities.
The rally, held at Gill Kadal, aimed to raise awareness about the detrimental impact of dumping sacrificial animal offals and hides in water bodies. Students gathered at Gill Kadal, carrying placards, banners, and posters, emphasising the need for responsible waste disposal.
BEI students, NLCO volunteers, and local stakeholders joined forces during the rally. The students installed signboards and posters near Gill Kadal, urging people to refrain from littering the lake. They also distributed posters in nearby Masajid to raise awareness among the wider community.
Expressing concern over the deteriorating condition of the lake, BEI students urged people to collaborate in efforts to maintain its cleanliness and preserve its natural beauty. NLCO volunteers who participated in the rally echoed these concerns and appealed to the public to consult municipal officers or designated spots for proper disposal of sacrificial animal remains.
The local community praised the students' initiatives and expressed hope that the public would heed their message and refrain from littering the twin lakes. BEI students resolved to monitor the lakes during the Eid days and educate people about the importance of preserving these vital water bodies.
The rally served as a powerful reminder of the significance of environmental stewardship and encouraged individuals to take responsibility for maintaining the cleanliness and ecological balance of water bodies during the festive season.