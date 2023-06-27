BEI students organise rally for conservation of water bodies

The rally, held at Gill Kadal, aimed to raise awareness about the detrimental impact of dumping sacrificial animal offals and hides in water bodies. Students gathered at Gill Kadal, carrying placards, banners, and posters, emphasising the need for responsible waste disposal.

BEI students, NLCO volunteers, and local stakeholders joined forces during the rally. The students installed signboards and posters near Gill Kadal, urging people to refrain from littering the lake. They also distributed posters in nearby Masajid to raise awareness among the wider community.