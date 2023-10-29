Beloved Kashmir weatherman Sonam Lotus transferred, to head Leh's Meteorological Center

This transition, as per an order issued by the Director General of Metrology, is effective immediately.

Sonam Lotus, holding the position of Scientist-E, has been relieved of his duties as Head of the Meteorological Center in Srinagar until further orders. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, another accomplished Scientist-D, will take over as the Head of the Meteorological Center in Srinagar, also with immediate effect until further directives are issued.