Bemina college teacher honoured

Srinagar, Dec 24: Dr Aasif Shah an Assistant Professor of Commerce posted in the Bemina constituent college of Cluster University Srinagar was conferred with Saurabh Shiware Memorial Young Researcher Award by Indian Commerce Association.
According to a press note he was awarded in the 73rd All India Commerce Conference hosted jointly by Dr B AM and M GM University of Aurangabad Maharashtra. The conference was attended by 13 n vice chancellors of different state and central universities and eminent professors of commerce and management across the country. Union Minister of Road & Transport Nitin Gadkari and Minister of Finance Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis were also among high officials of inaugural function.